cyberpunkdreams update for 26 January 2022

Bugfix release

Share · View all patches · Build 8093160 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

  • You can now pay the rent early at the noodle bar and Eastside Stacks.

  • Looking after yourself has been tweaked a little.

  • Tweaked the frequency of Secret murder.

  • Tweaked prison routine timings.

  • You now get your Hostility/Slums law removed or reduced if you go to jail.

  • Fixed a couple of price discrepancies at the Gun shop.

  • Fixed some potential problems with Hunting in the bordertown.

  • Fixed some problems with Secret murder.

  • Fixed a problem on The Overthrow.

  • Possibly fixed a bug with enforcement mechanics from gang trouble.

Changed files in this update

cyberpunkdreams Content Depot 1361681
  • Loading history…
cyberpunkdreams Linux Depot 1361682
  • Loading history…
