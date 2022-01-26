-
You can now pay the rent early at the noodle bar and Eastside Stacks.
-
Looking after yourself has been tweaked a little.
-
Tweaked the frequency of Secret murder.
-
Tweaked prison routine timings.
-
You now get your Hostility/Slums law removed or reduced if you go to jail.
-
Fixed a couple of price discrepancies at the Gun shop.
-
Fixed some potential problems with Hunting in the bordertown.
-
Fixed some problems with Secret murder.
-
Fixed a problem on The Overthrow.
-
Possibly fixed a bug with enforcement mechanics from gang trouble.
cyberpunkdreams update for 26 January 2022
Bugfix release
Patchnotes via Steam Community
cyberpunkdreams Content Depot 1361681
- Loading history…
cyberpunkdreams Linux Depot 1361682
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update