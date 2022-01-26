This beta is available in the Steam Public Beta branch (see instructions below) for Windows computers only.
NOTE: Multiplayer IS compatible with the last released version, 1.0.8f, so you can play MP games with others who have 1.0.8f.
BETA 2
NEW:
- Lost pups will sometimes howl back at the player, and if they do, their icon will appear on the compass briefly to help you find them.
- New volume sliders in Audio Settings for Nearby Howls and Animal Sounds.
IMPROVEMENTS:
- Elk weave back and forth less when being chased.
- Increased ambient occlusion during rain, snow, and nightime, to improve game visuals.
- In Wolf Customization, names that are too short (two characters or fewer) are now flagged as such.
- Reduced moose and mule dear health levels in spring and early summer, to match elk and be more realistic.
- Upon reaching rendezvous site, the spiral camera movement stops after awhile.
- On World Map, you can now edit the name of a custom marker without moving it to your current location.
- Added special alert if game cannot sync files to server because player is not logged into their OneDrive account.
- New method for loading terrain materials to reduce memory load (currently only in Amethyst).
- Tweaks to snow coverage on terrain.
BUGS FIXED:
- Wolf bodies can get wonky if you enable Photo Mode and then orbit the camera around.
- Mate sometimes moves too fast in water when chasing prey.
- Prey charging attacks should now do damage properly, without allowing bulls to spam them.
- Mate is stuck holding pup on contours.
- After a certain sequence of events in multiplayer games, a player can get the wolf of another player in their carousel.
In multiplayer, problems ensue if a client disconnects before getting spawned into the game.
- Problems ensue if mate goes hunting when pups are responding to feeding by it.
- Pups don't sleep when player is away on an excursion.
- In Wolf Customization, wolf is facing away after a certain sequence of player actions.
- In Wolf Customization, wolves with inherited black variation coats can't be edited.
- Sow grizzly does not respect fur settings.
- Terrain issues.
- Typos.
TO GET THE BETA BUILD
- In the Steam app, go to your Library, then right-click on the WolfQuest: AE name in the left column and choose Properties.
- Then go to the Betas tab and select the WQ current Beta option in the pulldown. No password is necessary. Steam should then start downloading it. Later you can switch back to the public version in that Betas tab, by selecting NONE in that pulldown.
