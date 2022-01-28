The Anacrusis Update 1.3 Hotfix

We have a big patch coming in February, with everything from a language selector to elevator fixes, but while we're testing that release, we found fixes that provide substantial enough benefits to Xbox players that we felt it was worth pushing them out early.
All Platforms
- We applied client changes that are required for us to release our first Challenge Track next month.
Improvements to Xbox crossplayers
- Performance improvements for Xbox Series X players - Xbox Series X players should now get consistent 60fps at 4K resolutions in most situations. We'll continue to improve performance indefinitely, but this should give players a much better experience most of the time.
- Performance improvements for Xbox Series S Players - Xbox Series S players should now get consistent 60fps at 1080p resolutions in most situations. We'll continue to improve performance indefinitely, but this should give players a much better experience most of the time.
- Performance improvements for Xbox One/One X/One S players - Xbox One players should experience more consistent framerates in most situations. We'll continue to improve performance indefinitely, but this should give players a much better experience most of the time.
