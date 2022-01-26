 Skip to content

Achromira update for 26 January 2022

Bug fixes and improvements

  • Improved camera
  • Standard switch keybind is changed to Q instead of tab to not conflict with the steam overlay
  • Standard ability switch keybind is changed to right mouse button
  • Abilities now work in tutorial level
  • Updated Vine-Hack crosshair
  • Small bug fixes and improvements

Changed files in this update

Achromira Windows Depot 1809761
Achromira Apple Depot 1809762
Achromira Linux Depot 1809763
