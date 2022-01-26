- Improved camera
- Standard switch keybind is changed to Q instead of tab to not conflict with the steam overlay
- Standard ability switch keybind is changed to right mouse button
- Abilities now work in tutorial level
- Updated Vine-Hack crosshair
- Small bug fixes and improvements
Achromira update for 26 January 2022
Bug fixes and improvements
Patchnotes via Steam Community
