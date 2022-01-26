We've fixed a few minor issues in the new campaign, and also addressed some general and specific multiplayer bugs.
1.5+392 The Sunswallower's Wake Hotfix
Fix a bug where wrong monster group could show in comic
Fix calamities and comics sometimes not showing on game start
Fix a bug where a mystic legacy recruit had farmer armor
Fix a map gen issue in Sunswallower's Wake that made Ch2 fail
Fix multiplayer hook quest and station comic refresh bug
Added a cheat to move characters on overland
Fix an issue with scenery in Sunswallower Ch1 capstone fight
Add safeguard against bad monster data breaking plots
