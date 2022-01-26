 Skip to content

Wildermyth update for 26 January 2022

1.5+392 The Sunswallower's Wake Hotfix

Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

We've fixed a few minor issues in the new campaign, and also addressed some general and specific multiplayer bugs.

Fix a bug where wrong monster group could show in comic

Fix calamities and comics sometimes not showing on game start

Fix a bug where a mystic legacy recruit had farmer armor

Fix a map gen issue in Sunswallower's Wake that made Ch2 fail

Fix multiplayer hook quest and station comic refresh bug

Added a cheat to move characters on overland

Fix an issue with scenery in Sunswallower Ch1 capstone fight

Add safeguard against bad monster data breaking plots

