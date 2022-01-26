Thrusters, Dirt, Barn / Farm tooltips and bugfixes

In this update, Thrusters got reworked. Each thruster can now go directly up and down, so it's possible to create as pace elevator! There is also a new resource DIRT - mined on planets, required when placing a new voxel. Other changes:
- Fixed issues with control panel not setting thrusters correct direction
- Animals and plants tooltips added
- Farm, Barn, Mine shows produced resources in details panel
- fixed an issue where dirt can be placed to generate infinite Quartz or Stone
- fixed an issue where pipe resource is blocked by near devices
- fixed an issue with splitting resources 1000 and more
