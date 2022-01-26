 Skip to content

Astro Colony Beta update for 26 January 2022

Thrusters, Dirt, Barn / Farm tooltips and bugfixes

Share · View all patches · Build 8092658 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

In this update, Thrusters got reworked. Each thruster can now go directly up and down, so it's possible to create as pace elevator! There is also a new resource DIRT - mined on planets, required when placing a new voxel. Other changes:

  • Fixed issues with control panel not setting thrusters correct direction
  • Animals and plants tooltips added
  • Farm, Barn, Mine shows produced resources in details panel
  • fixed an issue where dirt can be placed to generate infinite Quartz or Stone
  • fixed an issue where pipe resource is blocked by near devices
  • fixed an issue with splitting resources 1000 and more

