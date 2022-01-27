Releasing the 2022 UI Update for rFactor 2

Update day!

The day you have all been waiting for is here… the anticipation has built, the preview videos have been poured over in the finest of detail, and now, dear community members – release time is upon us!

That’s right, this morning the team here at rFactor 2 are absolutely delighted to welcome you all to try our new 2022 UI Update for the simulation – an update that we have put together in order to breathe a new lease of life into rFactor 2, adding a modern, fit for purpose and easy to navigate user Interface that works hard to rationalise, condense and contain all the options and features you are used to with rFactor 2, but in a structured, sensible and easy to navigate and engage visual interface.

This new build has been developed in house by the Studio 397 team, considering the wealth of community feedback we have received in recent years, alongside our own detailed analysis and knowledge from the world of virtual motorsports. Developed to be user friendly for players fresh into the simulation, whilst also making life easier and more convenient for experienced players, we are delighted with how this build has developed over time – and we most certainly intend to use this platform as a springboard for further enhancements over time.

The rFactor 2; UI Now, and Future

The new build today marks the start of our new UI journey, as such we still have a few minor areas of the UI where further development is required to iron out remaining issues – and we’ve also identified a number of areas that we wish to expand upon and improve as we move forward with development. In order to give you a brief overview of where some of our development thoughts are heading, we’ve put together a quick headline summary, found below:

Under Consideration

Esports & stream watch area.

Improved singleplayer AI selection & handling.

Improved multiplayer server list with more server information.

Function to override car logo’s on cars that share manufacturer name with official content.

More car telemetry in setup screen.

More car telemetry in monitor.

Known Issues

Occasional white screen before start screen and when saving display settings.

Orange compare numbers do not reset when going back to default setup and still show when changing setup settings with no changeable values.

Some special characters are not displayed correctly in the car select page and setup pages.

Wheel load is showing N as unit, but value is kg in setup chassis page.

Amount of players in server field is cropped when string is too long.

Multiclass graphics in the event screens are not visually optimized.

There is currently no way to overwrite a custom controller profile.

There is currently no way to remove a custom controller profile.

Driver label above mini monitor is empty after session change.

Steering rate is yet to be implemented in the new UI.

Default FOV shows as 9 in graphics settings menu.

Please do remember, the build release today is the start of our UI improvement journey, and although we have some exciting plans, not all of which are detailed in the above list, we also recognise that sometimes development priorities and possibilities change over time. With that said, we will work exceptionally hard to continue what we believe to be a very positive start with this new build, and we cannot wait to share with you our developments as the year unfolds.

The 2022 UI Update Build

Client: 8092611

Dedicated Server: 8092617

rF2 Build:

Added Push-to-Pass and Weight Jacker.

Custom controller profiles no longer save with -80% exaggerate yaw.

Yaw override in controller profiles defaults to being disabled unless added manually.

Official controller profiles have been updated to override this to 0% for all steering wheels, among other override changes.

Reviewed Glare Settings to reduce excessive brightness in day, and improve headlights at night.

Some small adjustments to Lighting Parameters, to bring warmer hues to the scene.

Improved windscreen rain effects and external car glass specular

Fixed stutters in replay monitor.

Driver labels re-enabled, updated with new behaviour and style.

More details and videos, visit the Studio 397 website article; https://www.studio-397.com/2022/01/rfactor-2-build-update-the-2022-ui-update-is-here/