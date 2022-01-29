 Skip to content

RC Airplane Challenge update for 29 January 2022

Content Update

Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

This build adds a new mp map and a new plane. The new map is set in an abandoned train yard and provides ample opportunities to evade enemies. The new plane is the F4 and emits corrosive gas which damages enemy planes that enter it. The gas will explode and cause severe damage to any planes within it's reach. This update also adds events which will be announced on social media. During these events, players can unlock planes by playing a fixed amount of matches (typically 3) instead of using earned combat tokens. The first mp event starts today at 3 PM EST / 20 GMT and will allow you to unlock the F4 by playing 3 matches.

