UPDATE ( TAILOR TABLE, ARMOUR, BOOTS AND MORE..

CHANGES
-
Upgraded merchant UI to fit the rest of the UI visuals.
-
Base markers will now show while riding the horse and will no longer disappear.
-
Added new buildable ( Tailor table ) this is where you will craft clothing items.
-
Added new craftable in the Tailor table ( Armoured coat ) this will give the player protection from the cold
and will also give Armour.
-
Added new craftable item in the Talor table ( Boots ) this will give the player a small walk speed boost.
-
you can now see your gas masks durability in the inventory screen.
-
you can see the Armoured coats durability in the inventory screen.
-
candles on alchemy table and Tailor table will now effect the environment and illuminate your homes.
Changed files in this update