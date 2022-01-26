 Skip to content

The Glade update for 26 January 2022

UPDATE ( TAILOR TABLE, ARMOUR, BOOTS AND MORE..

Share · View all patches · Build 8092353 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

CHANGES

  • Upgraded merchant UI to fit the rest of the UI visuals.

  • Base markers will now show while riding the horse and will no longer disappear.

  • Added new buildable ( Tailor table ) this is where you will craft clothing items.

  • Added new craftable in the Tailor table ( Armoured coat ) this will give the player protection from the cold

    and will also give Armour.

  • Added new craftable item in the Talor table ( Boots ) this will give the player a small walk speed boost.

  • you can now see your gas masks durability in the inventory screen.

  • you can see the Armoured coats durability in the inventory screen.

  • candles on alchemy table and Tailor table will now effect the environment and illuminate your homes.

Changed files in this update

The Glade Content Depot 1803061
  • Loading history…
