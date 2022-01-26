Patch 1.0.44

Hello tamers!

Hope you are all enjoying what the new year has in store. As you might've heard this week, we've got confirmation on our release date for the Xbox One and PS4 versions and it's February 22nd! I'm very excited about that. Preparing for those consoles has eaten a bit of my time lately but I wanted to get out a patch to clean up a few things, and here it is, 1.0.44:

1.0.44

+Wild Tamer level scaling issue fixed

+Potential menu issue with name combining if using monsters with one-letter names as the primary and secondary

+Issue affecting NPCs appearances in certain cutscenes fixed

+Raptor mountain visual update

+A few little flag issues that could affect post-game raptor-flute quest fixed

+Aber scene show girls received updated sprites

+Critical vine animation issue fixed

+Two in-battle lines weren't translated correctly into other languages

+Move learning popup had an off-by-one error preventing you from seeing new moves properly the level they became available

DLC Development

The development of DLC1 is still underway and going well. It will bring a variety of new monsters, a new cliff area that began as a small section to find a new monster, but has grown into basically half of a new province! It comes with brand new monsters, a couple of fun challenges and a new music track as well. Some data-miners have already uncovered the names of some of these monsters (and soon-to-be available domesticated monsters you already know), but thankfully their appearance is still a secret, which is the coolest part :D

There will also be a new shop that offers some hard-to-find items, and the Monster Body Parts will have their role revealed at long last - don't worry if you lost yours, there'll be a way to obtain new ones. Additionally there will be new moves, Chief rematches and a special new machine in Hewston that offers a new spin on monster colors, which of course means you'll have new colors and combinations for all your existing favorites.

So with February being focused on the XB1 and PS4 releases you'll see an announcement for DLC1 for all platforms shortly after, I plan to create a video to showcase some of it and maybe I'll tease a bit of what is planned for DLC2 and 3 later this year as well.

Have a good Wednesday night tamers, and thank you for all your support!