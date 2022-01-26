Patch Update 0.8.8 *Villagers first part implementation*

Hello blacksmiths,

after a lot of feedback checks, bug fixes, re-balancing, re-shaping, I bring you new patch, that in my opinion works well and I'm very happy to present this to you!

I've double checked everything, but, since I'm just a human, let me know what bugs you'll find!

Restarting the game is recommended! If you have a save after the Prologue part, you should be fine, but if you haven't finished it yet, better start over, it's definitely worth it!

Patch notes 0.8.8

Changes:

NEW Villagers - added new events where every day some villagers can ask for money or materials barter (let's start slow with this feature, I don't want to screw something up, let me know how it feels, I personaly like this little addition!)

limited camera rotation ~60° using Z / C buttons or RMB

autosaves won't happen during quest pop-ups

tutorial lady HUD was resized and repositioned to not overlap important parts of UI

Runes, Gems, Books, Potions and Scrolls will no longer be counted into inventory space

quick time events in battle now have a bit longer duration

Left torch on the wall in Main Menu screen is for 2 players who somehow got their Main Menu UI removed, clicking on it will show Flag menu and hide Changelog. This function will remain there temporarily. Hope it'll help!

Bug fixes:

'Earn 100 gold' achievement will no longer mark a dot for Build menu indicating something is new there

Crafting Techniques of all blacksmiths will be visible after unlocking this feature

fixed a bug that caused common items to go on sale loop when loaded from a particular save situation

'Mithril Ingot' and 'Rare chem compound' will now be able to be cancelled from the production bar

adamantium mine expenses will be cleared on payday

recalibrated the Tavern opening hours to reflect them more precisely

fixed wrong Battle stance stamina reduction

summoned skeletons from Drezhul will now be removed after Haunted Crypt 2 and Spider Cave 2 battles

turning 'skip night' off will no longer cause auto skip again

fixed a bug where after defeating Bandit group 2, Terrick might not be able to explore the map until reload

Black diamond recipe will be now properly crafted

fixed a bug that caused World map to be accessible during 'reward chest' event

fixed a situation where reloading game wouldn't enable back accessing World map

moving to Wanborne will no longer restore cached data from previous save

fixed a potential bug that could stop loading the autosave right when it was saved before the quest pop-up

magical gems/runes will be now visible in Sales Menu

So now I'll go back to finishing Villagers feature. What will be added in the upcoming patches:

3rd Option - Person comes to the shop with some specific item craft request - e.g. Item needs to be at least 80% above quality, or some technique has to be used on it, in later stages of game

4th Option - Time oriented orders - Item has to be crafted within X days with Y amount of stuff.

After these 4 options are well implemented, I can multiply their quantity, if someone will still really feel, that it's empty. :)

As always, your feedback is greatly appreciated, so bigh thanks, to you all!

Regards,

VM Machal