Blacksmith Legends update for 26 January 2022

Patch Update 0.8.8 *Villagers first part implementation*

Build 8092079

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Hello blacksmiths,

after a lot of feedback checks, bug fixes, re-balancing, re-shaping, I bring you new patch, that in my opinion works well and I'm very happy to present this to you!

I've double checked everything, but, since I'm just a human, let me know what bugs you'll find!

Restarting the game is recommended! If you have a save after the Prologue part, you should be fine, but if you haven't finished it yet, better start over, it's definitely worth it!

Patch notes 0.8.8

Changes:

  • NEW Villagers - added new events where every day some villagers can ask for money or materials barter (let's start slow with this feature, I don't want to screw something up, let me know how it feels, I personaly like this little addition!)
  • Prologue re-designed - bulletin board opens up early on
  • limited camera rotation ~60° using Z / C buttons or RMB
  • autosaves won't happen during quest pop-ups
  • tutorial lady HUD was resized and repositioned to not overlap important parts of UI
  • Runes, Gems, Books, Potions and Scrolls will no longer be counted into inventory space
  • quick time events in battle now have a bit longer duration

Left torch on the wall in Main Menu screen is for 2 players who somehow got their Main Menu UI removed, clicking on it will show Flag menu and hide Changelog. This function will remain there temporarily. Hope it'll help!

Bug fixes:

  • 'Earn 100 gold' achievement will no longer mark a dot for Build menu indicating something is new there
  • Crafting Techniques of all blacksmiths will be visible after unlocking this feature
  • fixed a bug that caused common items to go on sale loop when loaded from a particular save situation
  • 'Mithril Ingot' and 'Rare chem compound' will now be able to be cancelled from the production bar
  • adamantium mine expenses will be cleared on payday
  • recalibrated the Tavern opening hours to reflect them more precisely
  • fixed wrong Battle stance stamina reduction
  • summoned skeletons from Drezhul will now be removed after Haunted Crypt 2 and Spider Cave 2 battles
  • turning 'skip night' off will no longer cause auto skip again
  • fixed a bug where after defeating Bandit group 2, Terrick might not be able to explore the map until reload
  • Black diamond recipe will be now properly crafted
  • fixed a bug that caused World map to be accessible during 'reward chest' event
  • fixed a situation where reloading game wouldn't enable back accessing World map
  • moving to Wanborne will no longer restore cached data from previous save
  • fixed a potential bug that could stop loading the autosave right when it was saved before the quest pop-up
  • magical gems/runes will be now visible in Sales Menu

So now I'll go back to finishing Villagers feature. What will be added in the upcoming patches:

3rd Option - Person comes to the shop with some specific item craft request - e.g. Item needs to be at least 80% above quality, or some technique has to be used on it, in later stages of game

4th Option - Time oriented orders - Item has to be crafted within X days with Y amount of stuff.

After these 4 options are well implemented, I can multiply their quantity, if someone will still really feel, that it's empty. :)

As always, your feedback is greatly appreciated, so bigh thanks, to you all!

Regards,

VM Machal

