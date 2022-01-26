 Skip to content

Seventh Angel update for 26 January 2022

Major Seventh Angel update!

Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

The Whole Story

I'm proud to announce that all chapters are finished! The complete Seventh Angel storyline has been integrated into this release. I will keep Seventh Angel in Early Access as I would like to continue to enhance the experience while addressing bugs as they are discovered.

I See The Light

As per some recomendations, the lighting system has been revamped for visual sharpness while still retaining the foreboding sense of unease. Exposure settings are now user controlable in the settings menu.

Metahumans Take Center Stage

I finally figured out how to integrate and animate Metahumans with control rigs and Live Link. This has really brought the key characters of the storyline to life.

Enjoy and please send feedback!

Change highlights:

  • All Chapters completed and included in Early Access
  • 12 total Chapters
  • Reworked AI
  • Rebuilt lighting throughout
  • Dungeon level completely redesigned
  • Metahumans integration
  • Menu Game Pause
  • Subtitles throughout
  • Hint System fixes
  • Additional animations
  • Additional Music

