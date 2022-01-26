Major Seventh Angel update!

The Whole Story

I'm proud to announce that all chapters are finished! The complete Seventh Angel storyline has been integrated into this release. I will keep Seventh Angel in Early Access as I would like to continue to enhance the experience while addressing bugs as they are discovered.

I See The Light

As per some recomendations, the lighting system has been revamped for visual sharpness while still retaining the foreboding sense of unease. Exposure settings are now user controlable in the settings menu.

Metahumans Take Center Stage

I finally figured out how to integrate and animate Metahumans with control rigs and Live Link. This has really brought the key characters of the storyline to life.

Enjoy and please send feedback!

Change highlights: