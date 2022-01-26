- improved monster tracks on terrain
- New Level: Endraville (sandbox)
- Removed user issue reporting feature, because it was causing memory leaks
- Fixed: Market UI should be normal-sized again
- Fixed: Fields gain calculation bug that led to extremely low (and sometimes even negative) yield
Black Forest update for 26 January 2022
Next Beta Update
Patchnotes via Steam Community
View more data in app history for build 8092004
Black Forest (Mac) Depot 523071
Black Forest (Windows) Depot 523072
Black Forest (Linux) Depot 523073
Changed depots in testing branch