 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Click anywhere outside the search field to close this popup.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results.

Black Forest update for 26 January 2022

Next Beta Update

Share · View all patches · Build 8092004 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
This build has not been seen in a public branch.
  • improved monster tracks on terrain
  • New Level: Endraville (sandbox)
  • Removed user issue reporting feature, because it was causing memory leaks
  • Fixed: Market UI should be normal-sized again
  • Fixed: Fields gain calculation bug that led to extremely low (and sometimes even negative) yield

Changed depots in testing branch

View more data in app history for build 8092004
Black Forest (Mac) Depot 523071
Black Forest (Windows) Depot 523072
Black Forest (Linux) Depot 523073
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.