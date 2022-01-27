m.OS loading
m.OS system check..... OK
All done >>
Hey everyone! We have another campaign editor update for you as we continue to whip this thing into shape! Thanks again for your continued feedback!
Patch notes:
- You can now create a custom network turn
- You can now create and manage global mission variables
- Added activate bridge node event
- Added event for when you input an incorrect password into a vault node
- Added events for the encryption node: when the encryption is lowered and when the node is disabled. Please note that an encryption node can also be disabled by programs such as Damocles, and not just by interfacing with the node.
- Added network events for when the player turn ends and for when the mission starts
- The issue with the popups being broken after testing a custom map has been resolved
- Added an indicator to show which campaigns are local
- Changing the title of a mission in the network editor will now update the name of the mission in the campaign screen as well
- Fixed the placeholder text for the portscanner input fields in the network editor
- You can longer specify a negative number for Add/RemoveCredits
- Fixed a graphical issue where the credits count at the end of the mission was incorrect
- Fixed an issue where you couldn't change the loadout in The Dog Pound mission during a rollback
- Fixed the issue where decoy would not auto remove or release its turn after the duration expired
- Fix for issue where MyMethod "argument" would compile without parenthesis
- When using a method returning void in an variable assignment, compiler complained the method returned void.
This has now been replaced with a more paradigm-fitting message. (Since "void" is not really a thing here).
- Made it so that various API calls also log errors to in-game console.
- Fixed issue in PinionCompiler where variable declaration with two arguments broke
- Added a HasICE method to the API
Changed files in this update