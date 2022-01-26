ImmaterialAI and ImmaterialAI Plus are now LIVE ON STEAM!
ImmaterialAI
- importing files/text now removes duplicates when showing the preview/adding to database
- Import from text tweaked to first show a preview of the data and a confirm button instead of instantly importing your data
- new "clear all data" option in settings
- home button fixed when in a paginated library
- "Animations: OFF" stops pre-generating the UI for neighboring pages
- UI modes updated
- leveling 1-20 is faster (base experience requirements changed: for 1-10 from 3 to 2, for 10-20 from 4 to 3)
- (mobile web) onboarding user path box sizes fixed
- imports don't freeze the system anymore
ImmaterialAI Plus
- Create user path has new background
- link types now accessible from your library, query "meta" to show all node and link types
- you can now update the default node and link types
- delete node and link types added