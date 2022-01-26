 Skip to content

ImmaterialAI update for 26 January 2022

3.12

Build 8091869 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

ImmaterialAI and ImmaterialAI Plus are now LIVE ON STEAM!

ImmaterialAI

  • importing files/text now removes duplicates when showing the preview/adding to database
  • Import from text tweaked to first show a preview of the data and a confirm button instead of instantly importing your data
  • new "clear all data" option in settings
  • home button fixed when in a paginated library
  • "Animations: OFF" stops pre-generating the UI for neighboring pages
  • UI modes updated
  • leveling 1-20 is faster (base experience requirements changed: for 1-10 from 3 to 2, for 10-20 from 4 to 3)
  • (mobile web) onboarding user path box sizes fixed
  • imports don't freeze the system anymore

ImmaterialAI Plus

  • Create user path has new background
  • link types now accessible from your library, query "meta" to show all node and link types
  • you can now update the default node and link types
  • delete node and link types added
