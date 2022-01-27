CAR WASH Update #5

Car Wash Added

Unlocked after Quest Chain at Lvl. 4 Gas Station ($1000 for Restoration).

If you are beyond the starting point of the quest, it will begin after you finish the current active quest, or immediately if you finished the main campaign.

Five levels of upgrades, leading up to Automated Car Wash that requires minimum maintenance. As an extra feature we've also added the ability to open/close Car Wash separately from the station itself by popular request from the community (We might expand this to other parts of the station in the future).

Extra regular achievements connected to the Car Wash (Upgrades and Washing the Cars)

2 New Hidden Achievements

Locations

New location added: The Sewers

Connected with the car wash, it houses the Water Pumps that keep the water flowing and few small secrets to discover.

Misc:

Various minor bugfixes

Minor language fixes and updates

Bugfixes: