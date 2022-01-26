Update V1.2 (biggest update after leaving early access) :-}

Hello, Yerba Mate Tycoon has left early access a few months ago (3 Sep, 2021), from time to time I was developing "smaller" updates with bug fixes, translation updates, and a few Qol things, around ~1 week ago I had released some small update, and after it, I'm not sure why, I had started working on new things, and here it is. The biggest YMT update after leaving early access.

Wish to help with game translation?

What has changed? As always full changelog is available on the game forum/bottom of this post. But in the summary, the additive search option has been added (name), now in the yerba creation panel, we got a "random" button for name generation, 2 new additives, 4 research, new companies have been added to the game. Except it, computer companies are now creating their yerba, very very simple system, it mostly adds +1% to the game depth :-} Oh, and we can now set "policy" for owned companies, which will give us bonus (bonus % depends on owned companies + their level). As before, we are starting the game with 20 companies, but during the game, more companies are joining the game. And yes, we can now rename yerba during creation. We can also ignore trade shows, set time for autosave, or disable it, we can ignore country notifications (stats changes). In products history, we can see a lot more stats + percent focus we had chosen. In the statistics panel we can see how many awards we have gained, some additives got new "appearance" and "taste" modifiers. Research button got number of available researches on it, the game is now a bit harder, and a lot more, I had also fixed tons of bugs + added tons of new one :-}

Why did I had done this update? I got no idea, but here is it, have fun :-}

And like I promised, I'm back with a video, that summarizes earnings/other statistics from Yerba Mate Tycoon on Steam:

The content is also available on my blog:

https://donislawdev.com/steam-sales-stats-from-my-game-yerba-mate-tycoon-android-ios-release-stats/

Full changelog:

1.2 (Steam + Mobile) - 26.01.2022

Added new bugs

We can now search additives :-} It's not the best solution, but yep here is it :-}

Added "random" button for yerba name (yerba creation)

Added 2 new additives: Sweet Potato, Chips

Added 4 new research: Cocido, FuirTrade, Recycling, Better Management

Computer Companies are now creating their own yerba (#+1% to depth)

We can now set a policy for all owned companies (>= 75% shares).

We can now rename yerba during creation.

Added new types of enemy companies, they are not available at the game start, they are coming during the game.

We can now ignore trade shows (they won't appear)

Added new notification type to settings "Country", we can ignore all country stats change information.

Added new stat "appearance modifier" to yerba additives, it can raise/lower appearance % focus

Added new stat "taste modifier" to yerba additives, it can raise/lower taste % focus.

A lot more additives now got % focus modifier, before I had even missed Durian :D

Added new 10 companies to game + 4 new yerba names (combination).

Added new sub-panel to products stats, it will show % focus chosen during yerba creation.

In the statistics panel, we can see how many awards we have gained (it won't show data from the past, only from this update).

Added "created products" number in company stats panel.

The research button now got a number of available research positions on it.

In created yerba mate statistics, we can see if yerba got awarded.

Added to product statistics "months in the sale" to yerba stats.

On medium or higher difficulty, yerba rate has now higher impact on max months in sales (before we could get yerba with a rate of 1.5, which would be sold for 7 months), this makes a game a bit harder, more "dynamic".

In settings, we can now set autosave time in seconds (or set it to 0 = disable).

Added "total sold yerba mates packages" to stats.

Time-restricted additives now got tooltips about it with Month's info.

History of made yerba mates will only show yerba mates removed from the market (sales end). Before it was even showing yerba during sales, it caused some problems.

Translations Update

Tons of other small changes/bug fixes :-}

I'm always here, so if you got any question, always feel free to ask it :-} And I'm working on new game :-} More few years and I will release it :D