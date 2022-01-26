【Savannah-Orc Territory】Last Devil v1.1.4 update log

New stage【Savannah-Orc Territory】

There will be up to 45 floors of rooms and 90 floor challenges of Hell Mode.

Embark on a new adventure to find the daughter of the Beast King.

●New character- Kayla

(2 new CG images of Kayla have been added)

●Added 25 types of monsters. (Including elites)

●Added 4 new bosses.

●Added block skill (Require the company of Kayla to use the skill)

●Poison Staff - Effect update，Poison Staff's damage per second is now based on the current percentage of ATK.

●Bloodthirsty Worm - Effect update，The ratio of lifesteal obtaining first time has been changed from 5% to 3%.

●The boss in hell mode is no longer immune to poison and ice, but only immune to the effect of thunder. (paralysis)

●Added more sound effects.

●Added lobby gallery to review the intimacy scene of the first boss battle.

●Added Wishing Fountain upgrade.

After defeating Horned Troll in Savannah, players will obtain upgrade materials. Players can make a wish to obtain treasure 2 times every times you go out after upgrading Wishing Fountain.

●Here's some of modifications for the shrines

Bloodsucking Shrine:

Added a reward for Easter eggs when the count of Bloodsucking shrine the is full.

(ATK+40/Defense+50/HP+300)

Decision Shrine (Savannah):

In the original of the new stage, lasts for 2 minutes, attack+30%/defense+30%/crit+20% crit damage+50%, changed to 3 minutes.

Also, there are 6 new items have been added:

1.Reduce HP to 1 & gain +20% Attack

2.Reduce HP to 1 & gain +30% Defense

3.Gain Attack 2% of current HP

4.Gain Defense 3% of current HP

5.Gain Max HP 2x Attack

6.Gain Max HP 2x Defense

●We have adjusted some values in the game

Emerald (Large): Defense +20 changed to +35 Emerald (Small): Defense +10 changed to +20 Money-Spending Shrine: Defense -10 changed to -20 Bloodsucking Shrine: Defense +5 changed to +15 The Defense stone from magic stone store: Defense +2(was changed from Defense +1) per one piece you obtain. The HP stone from magic stone store: HP+8(was changed from HP+5) per one piece you obtain.

●Magic stone exchange system update

The original price of magic stone was: ATK stone - 80 per magic stone, Defense stone - 80 per magic stone, HP stone - 60 per magic stone.

The price will be higher based on the number of purchases now, and the limit that can be purchased will be increased according to the progress of the game.

(For the players who have already started the game, all magic stones will be recovered, and soul essences will be returned to players after updating)

The drop rate of magic stones in the game has also been slightly decreased.

The original system has a slightly imbalance in the later stage of the game, and most players will also focus on collecting more magic stones. Hope this update can make players more focus on to the build of core items.

●Large treasure chests no longer appear after defeating a boss in Hell Mode

Since there are as many as 90 levels in hell mode, players can basically collect all the items after the mid-term of the game, so players lose the strategy of choice. In response to this update, we have also decreased the difficulty of all monsters

Upcoming update:

We are working hard on the Unity porting project. The demo version is expected to be released on Patreon in March. It is expected to be officially released to Steam in May. We will try our best to finish the Unity porting, and we will update the original system before the completion of the Unity porting. Sorry for the inconvenience.>< After the Unity porting project is finished successfully, all the original performance shortcomings will be improved. We are grateful for your support and your patient for waiting~

