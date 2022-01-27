Welcome to 2022.1!

This IDE fixes a number of stability or performance issues reported over the last couple of releases, plus a number of hotkey support issues in various editors. It also adds extra functionality into the Inspector, including the ability to apply a filter/effect target to a single specified layer in the Room Editor (also via new in-game functions), and a number of productivity improvements and misc UI tweaks to make editing your projects faster and easier.

Be aware that this release ends support for our Remote Worker tool and so this is not part of the installer any more. Going forward, please just use the Windows and Mac IDEs directly on your machines.

The matching runtime version changes the format of all images in-game to lower build times and package sizes, adds the ability to connect to secure websockets on almost all platforms, fixes a performance issue building large projects on the Mac IDE and enables simulator use on an M1-equipped Mac, as well as raising the version of Gradle used during Android builds and introducing support for the newest SDK/NDK versions.

Note that there is also quite a substantial change to collisions, as bounding box values are now floats rather than ints - this increases accuracy and fixes a number of long-standing bugs. You should test your games carefully, as you may need to make changes to your code in response to this fix; however, there is also a new compatibility mode in Game Options for if your existing projects need to maintain the old way. More information on this change can be found on its page in the manual.

There are of course also a number of other changes and several important bug fixes, so of course do also read the rest of the release notes carefully:

More on the reasons for the numbering change and a bit more on what’s in this release can be found on our accompanying release blog.