Comfort option improvements to rollers and minecart

New improvements to the VR comfort options have been rolled out. The VR Comfort options are accessed via the options in the in-game menu.

YouTube

VR comfort option "Platform Light Cages" now also affect rollers and the minecart.

For rollers, there's light streaks at your sides while walking on the roller.

For the minecart, there's light streaks around the minecart while in it.

The light streaks in the "Platform Light Cages" option helps increase VR comfort by providing a static points of reference that stands still with respect to your physical play area.

VR comfort option "Blinders in Minecart" now reduces the field of view of the world only, but not of the minecart itself.

The "Blinders in Minecart" option always reduced the field of view in order to reduce discomfort while riding the minecart - specifically when turning corners. However, the reduced field of view used to also reduce how much of the minecart was seen, which was not ideal since the minecart serves a a static frame of reference.

With the new change in functionality of this option, the minecart keeps being fully visible in the entire field of view, while only the moving world outside the minecart is field-of-view-reduced. The effect is subtle and may not be noticeable if you're not looking for it. But hopefully it still helps!

Did you ever have issues with VR comfort on the rollers or in the minecart? Then it might be worth it to enable these conform options in the in-game-menu and see if it makes things any better for you!