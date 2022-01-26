 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Click anywhere outside the search field to close this popup.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results.

The Battle of Polytopia update for 26 January 2022

Patch 2.0.65

Share · View all patches · Build 8091559 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Small patch:

  • Added online friends feature
  • New about page

Changed files in this update

The Battle of Polytopia Depot Mac OS X Depot 874391
  • Loading history…
The Battle of Polytopia Depot Windows Depot 874392
  • Loading history…
The Battle of Polytopia Depot Linux Depot 874393
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.