Upcoming Bug Fix Update - January 27th at 9:00am EST

🛠 Hiló Vikings 🛠
Tribes of Midgard will be undergoing maintenance tomorrow, January 27th, beginning at 9:00am EST to deploy a bug fix update! We expect the maintenance to last for approximately 3 hours, ending at approximately 12:00pm EST. During the maintenance period, players will not be able to start a new world.
Issues that will be addressed include:
- Fixed instances of the Selkie’s slow debuff not fading away after its duration
- Fixed instances of the Fossegrim’s Soul-Eater debuff not fading away after its duration
- Fenrir will now spawn as expected when players try activating the two Saga Bosses at the same time
Stay tuned for the full notes tomorrow! We're keeping an eye on the reports that are coming in on our Support site, as well as our Discord report bugs channel. To see the current known issues and potential solutions, be sure to visit our "known bugs" channel in our Discord.
Seil Seil and see you tomorrow,
The Norsfell Team
