POLITY - v1.0.7 : Changelog

Changelog
[1.0.7] - 2022-01-26
Added
-Added a new feature: Speech Bubble with Three Dots while texting on the chat.
-Added new UI highlights for quests.
-Added a new feature: The Level and Profession Icon will be demonstrated next to the avatar name.
-Added new clothes: Nurse Cap, Judge Wig and Rope, Thug Glasses, Cowboy Hat,
-Added category tags for quests.
-Added the pop-up of “Trade Wars” on the planet map.
-Added new construction notifications for citizens and presidents.
-Added a signboard in front of construction sites.
-Added a tax-rate section for receipts(Boutiques, Fashion Stores,Hair Salons, Hardware Shops, Grocery Stores, and Sports Centers).
-Added a new “Equip/Unequid” sound.
-Added new sounds for “Trading”.
-Added the online citizen count of countries that will be demonstrated on the planet map.
-Added a new feature: Music Set in the Nightclub.
-Added a new feature: Option Shortcuts for dialogues.
-Added a new sound for dragging items from the Backpack unnecessarily.
Changed
-Changed the location of the “Shop” button in “Decorating”.
-Change the look of “Sandal” and it became “Travel Pier” with its new look.
-Changed the panels of “Establish Country”,“Fast Travel”, and “University”.
-Changed the demonstration of the owned place in the “Lobby” panel.
-Changed the sizes of “Lumber Machine” and “Wood Charcoal Machine”.
-Changed the look of the “like”.
-Changed looks of “Cacao”, “Tomato”, “Bell Pepper”, “Sunflower”, “Chili Pepper”, “Soybean”, and “Carrot”.
-Changed the eye brow icons.
Removed
-Removed the “Presidency” section from the University panel to avoid misunderstandings.
Fixed
-Fixed the bug in opening gift boxes in the Backpack.
-Fixed the bug in the notification of the paid amount.
-Fixed bugs in the Mercantile Contest Event.
-Fixed the bug in the Metro Station Construction Site.
-Fixed the bug in planting trees.
-Fixed the bug in collecting and crafting items.
-Fixed the bug in entering newly opened places.
-Fixed the bug in the Market Stalls.
-Fixed the bug in trading an object which can be held.
-Fixed the bug in clicking on the current country.
-Fixed the bug in the notifying sound of trying to visit a country.
-Fixed the bug in the level up category.
-Fixed the bug in switches between the current profession and “Decorating”.
-Fixed the bug in pricing of For Sale places.
-Fixed the bug in interacting with the Map while in “Focus” state.
-Fixed the bug in changing clothes.
-Fixed the bug in moving out.
-Fixed bugs in the Election feature.
-Fixed the bug in sitting on a chair.
-Fixed the bug in the “Chat Settings” button.
-Fixed the bug in the chat balloon.
-Fixed the bug in the profession badges.
-Fixed the bug in the “Orange Persian Carpet”.
Working On
-Working on improving the Presidency System.
-Working on the balance system to develop the game dynamic.
-Working on creating a BD-2 Guide for the players in the game.
-Working on a new craft-machine.
-Working on the in-game Map to improve the gaming experience.
-Working on a social deduction game.
-Working on the quest system and its variety to get the in-game world.
-Working on more UI animations.
Changed files in this update