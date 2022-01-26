 Skip to content

Kor update for 26 January 2022

Custom Keybindings Update!

Share · View all patches · Build 8091490 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

While I really wanted Kor to have custom keybindings on its release - as this is a feature that I believe almost every PC game should have - its implementation tends to be more work than one might expect.

Nevertheless! I've been working to add it to the game's main menu, as well as updating visuals and dialogue to suit the player's ability to actually change their controls, and doing a little testing (probably less testing than I should have... what could go wrong?), and just a little over a month after a release, the game now has its most requested feature.

It can be accessed in the main menu, on the title screen! If you've been waiting for this feature to be added, now is the time to strike!

I have also changed a few pieces of dialogue here and there, to clarify a few very minor things I noticed players tending to get a little hung up on.

Lastly, I want to remind everyone that if you need help with the game, you can always hit me up on twitter at https://twitter.com/goadstool - my DMs are open, and I'm glad to help people with Kor if they need it!

Thanks again everyone, for checking out my game!

