Project Heartbeat update for 26 January 2022

New song: Love Sacrifice

26 January 2022

As 0.14 is still far away, I have decided to push this new song early into the public branch for everyone.

Enjoy!

This is Love Sacrifice, the new song featuring in Project Heartbeat and the first new song of the year. As it's tradition it's a Touhou cover from the Takanashi Koubou creator's circle.

The song is composed by SaiNa, sang by Queue, composed by BeatCharger and charted exclusively for Project Heartbeat by resident meme master Yahoo.

The artwork was made specifically for Project Heartbeat by the great Guinii featuring Touhou Project girls Renko Usami and Maribel Hearn of the lying in a field together in slightly gay fashion.

Hopefully you will enjoy this new song release! A few more songs are in the works, including a special non-eurobeat guest artist from Spain.

More news soon!

Thank you for your continued support.

