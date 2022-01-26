Patch Update 31.5

Howdy Folks!
Another day and another patch update. Thanks for the great feedback, suggestions and reports. This is another small patch to address a couple of reported issues.
Follow Mercury Fallen Development On
Twitter | Facebook | Website | Discord | Roadmap
Release Notes
- Added Item Storage section to game guide
- Updated Harvestable resources section of game guide
- Fixed: Some grammatical errors in the game guide
- Fixed: Some objects have incorrect selection collider when placed facing east or west
Changed files in this update