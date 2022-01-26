 Skip to content

Mercury Fallen update for 26 January 2022

Patch Update 31.5

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Howdy Folks!

Another day and another patch update. Thanks for the great feedback, suggestions and reports. This is another small patch to address a couple of reported issues.

Release Notes

  • Added Item Storage section to game guide
  • Updated Harvestable resources section of game guide
  • Fixed: Some grammatical errors in the game guide
  • Fixed: Some objects have incorrect selection collider when placed facing east or west

Changed files in this update

Mercury Fallen Win64 Depot 704513
Mercury Fallen Mac64 Depot 704514
