Direction indicator, Quests and some fixes - Ver. 0.18x0080a

Greetings to all astronauts. In this update, some interesting features have been added that many of you have been paying attention to!
New:
- Heading indicator - displays your flight direction.
- Quests - I added starter quests, now it will be easier for beginners to understand what to do. At the moment, quests only work in new worlds. Not a large number have been added since I'm testing the quest system and in the future I plan to move to a more complex system and supplement lore content!
- Added a little camera shake when taking damage and mining resources.
- Version format changed
Fixes:
- Fixed death after respawn
- Fixed disappearing/rare spawning of items after a long session(I hope)
- Slightly corrected the asteroids spawn to further fix their extinction
Changed files in this update