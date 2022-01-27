 Skip to content

Remains update for 27 January 2022

Direction indicator, Quests and some fixes - Ver. 0.18x0080a

Share · View all patches · Build 8091318 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Greetings to all astronauts. In this update, some interesting features have been added that many of you have been paying attention to!

New:

  • Heading indicator - displays your flight direction.
  • Quests - I added starter quests, now it will be easier for beginners to understand what to do. At the moment, quests only work in new worlds. Not a large number have been added since I'm testing the quest system and in the future I plan to move to a more complex system and supplement lore content!
  • Added a little camera shake when taking damage and mining resources.
  • Version format changed

Fixes:

  • Fixed death after respawn
  • Fixed disappearing/rare spawning of items after a long session(I hope)
  • Slightly corrected the asteroids spawn to further fix their extinction

