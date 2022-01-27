Update 1.2.0

Hello Managers,

We want to express again our gratitude for your support to IBM 22. There are many players who have become managers of their favorite teams and are sharing their experience with the community.

We have a new update for all of you, not only to further elevate your experience, but also to welcome La Liga Nacional Argentina to the group of official game licenses.

Additionally, for the ones who don’t have the game yet, we’ve prepared a very special -20% discount for the Lunar New Year Steam Sales so you can all enjoy these changes for this update 1.2:

Officially licensed La Liga Nacional Argentina with real photos of players and coaches, team badges, and real competition logos and trophies.

The physical condition of the AI ​​teams will also decrease after a match. When the AI ​​players are somewhat low in their physical condition they could rest in the next match.

Simulator

In the PC Steam version, we have added a bottom panel with the buttons so you can make all the decisions you want as a manager in any match tracking tab.

The game AI will no longer make automatic substitutions if you have the “manual substitutions” option checked in the match settings.

Player substitutions can now be made at any time during the match (by activating manual substitutions in the match settings).

Fixed some bugs in dead times.

Other small bugs fixed in the simulator.

Signings

The possibility of signing a player with a better average than your team’s has been made more flexible. The player will agree to negotiate for a higher salary.

Removed the limitation on signing lower average players to your team who were "overwhelmed by the offer". Now you can always sign lower category players.

The teams will not want to negotiate for their star players, references or young promises. They will refer you directly to their termination clause if you want to sign them.

Fixed EuroLeague quarter playoff format, which was 3 games, to 5 games.

The probability of a young star player signing up for the ABL Draft and moving to play in the United States has been reduced. Now, these young guys can decide to stay in your team, but if they're under 21, next season they could go to the Draft and walk away.

Now, if we simulate the United States (ABL) competition, we will be able to see the ABL Draft even if we play with any other team in the game. That way we can see all the players that have been chosen. The ABL Draft takes place at the end of June, before the end of the season.

The "Ticket sales" and "Store" expansion of the museum, will now generate economic benefit for the club.

In the Employee Market screen, the Scout will now show us the continent where you can search for future prospects before signing him.

In Receive Offers mode, 5-star managers will receive various offers from European teams, not just the United States.

Several real influencers and journalists from different leagues added in the game's Social Network.

Other small bugs fixed.

We remind you that we have the IBM 22 Discord server where you can comment on your experience with the game, make suggestions, help us if you find an undetected bug, ask for technical support... creating a good community!

And remember: you have until February 3 to take advantage of the –20% and become Managers!

We'll keep working to improve the game with your help, so see you at IBM 22!