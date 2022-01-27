[1.0.8.1793] "Allen Newell" Patch 1 Version Notes

MULTIPLAYER FIXES
- Fixed several issues where a desync could occur after ending a turn while playing cross platform sessions.
- Fixed an issue where a desync may be encountered early in the Neolithic era.
- Fixed a stuck situation that could be encountered in multiplayer sessions during battles when queuing multiple orders.
- Fixed a stuck situation that could occur in multiplayer sessions when being attacked by a rebel army.
OTHER IMPORTANT FIXES
- Fixed an issue where the Civics screen could be broken after loading a mod.
- Fixed an issue where users were not logged into Mod.io until restarting the game.
OTHER FIXES
- Fixed an issue where AI would start the assault when siege engines are not yet available.
- Updated the Aluminium picto.
- Updated the MRAP Shoot sound.
- Fixed various issues with natural wonders vfx.
- Fixed text errors in the description of the Tainted Waters 2 narrative event.
- Fixed an issue where placeholder Legacy trait and Emblematic unit icons are displayed in the Encyclopedia for the "Cultures of Africa" pack cultures.
- Fixed an issue where no image was displayed for the Mount Kilimanjaro Wonder in the Encyclopedia.
- Fixed an issue where debug text was displayed for the Effects of the Mount Kilimanjaro Wonder in the Encyclopedia.
