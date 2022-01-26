Patch 1.03 is here!

Brave warriors,

We are happy to announce that Patch 1.03 is now live!

In this patch, we fixed some of the issues you reported and add some improvements to the game.

Keep the feedback and bug reports flowing :)

Patch notes:

Gameplay

A 'Plus' sign will now turn on in the main menu in the "Jewelry" button every time there is a new gem available to craft.

Game volume will now default to 75%

Bugs & Technical issues

Fixed an issue where leveling the house up from a daily quest would result in not receiving gem shards.

Fixed an issue where the player would receive 2 treasure chests, and opening one will lead to a game freeze.

Toilet crowns will now obey the gravity rules.

Fixed an issue where dirty dancing would work on an ally as well.

Fixed an issue where dead ned will be stunned in his cinematic sequence leading to game errors.

"On Guard" will now be triggered from ranged attacks as well.

Fixed minor languages issues

As always, your feedback is vital to the development of the game, so you are more than welcome to reach out to us in the various community channels and let us know of any issues you may have encountered:

Stay Vigilant!