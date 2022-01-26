Update 0.7.15

Greetings,
**
Listed below are the update notes for 0.7.15:
**
- Community: Mob sensing and behavior updated (If this update renders starting the battle with Player Advantage difficult or nearly impossible, please warn me so we could revert to the initial behavior)
- Community: Debuff markers scaled up for all the non-humanoid mobs/bosses
- Developer: The Lion's Bridge lighting is fully reworked.
- Developer: De Savois Ruins atmospheric fog adjusted.
- Community: The last controlled party member in exploration mode is memorized instead of switching to the assigned Party Leader in the "Camp Menu", except when using fast travel or crossing to a new area.
- Developer: Fiona's hand adjusted when wielding larger swords.
- Developer: Garnier Industries Pods collision adjusted.
Thank you for your engagement in this world, character, and story.
Kind Regards,
Zine. E.Falouti
Changed files in this update