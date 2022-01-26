 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Click anywhere outside the search field to close this popup.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results.

Alder Forge update for 26 January 2022

Update 0.7.15

Share · View all patches · Build 8090988 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Greetings,

**

Listed below are the update notes for 0.7.15:

**

  • Community: Mob sensing and behavior updated (If this update renders starting the battle with Player Advantage difficult or nearly impossible, please warn me so we could revert to the initial behavior)
  • Community: Debuff markers scaled up for all the non-humanoid mobs/bosses
  • Developer: The Lion's Bridge lighting is fully reworked.
  • Developer: De Savois Ruins atmospheric fog adjusted.
  • Community: The last controlled party member in exploration mode is memorized instead of switching to the assigned Party Leader in the "Camp Menu", except when using fast travel or crossing to a new area.
  • Developer: Fiona's hand adjusted when wielding larger swords.
  • Developer: Garnier Industries Pods collision adjusted.

Thank you for your engagement in this world, character, and story.

Kind Regards,

Zine. E.Falouti

Changed files in this update

Alder Forge Depot 3 Depot 1575593
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.