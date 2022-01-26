 Skip to content

Firestone Idle RPG update for 26 January 2022

New hero: Layla

Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Version 5.3.1

What's New:

  • New Hero: Layla has been added to the heroes, you can unlock her after Molly!
  • Added notification for the unused tokens in Arena of Kings.

Fixes:

  • Fixed the typo on the healer war machines about how much their ability heals.
  • Fixed the bug with the gear chest sorting on the bag.
  • Fixed several other minor bugs.

We want to thank everyone for reporting issues you encounter!

Support: www.holydaygames.com/support/

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/firestonegame

