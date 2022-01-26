Version 5.3.1
What's New:
- New Hero: Layla has been added to the heroes, you can unlock her after Molly!
- Added notification for the unused tokens in Arena of Kings.
Fixes:
- Fixed the typo on the healer war machines about how much their ability heals.
- Fixed the bug with the gear chest sorting on the bag.
- Fixed several other minor bugs.
We want to thank everyone for reporting issues you encounter!
