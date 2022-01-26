Hey everyone! A short note about the first patch.
Bugs fixed:
- Early Perfect hold balls no longer give more score than precise Perfect
- Visuals on the last story location are tweaked (it's much more brighter now)
- The game will be loaded even if some of your custom tracks are corrupted
- Global scores always show up (sometimes there was 0 instead of proper Global score)
- Disabled Save and Edit buttons in Editor when track is played
- Chosen language is now saved after you close the game
Features:
- Cooldown window size after miss now depends on BPM
- Editor Hotkeys were translated to Russian
- Added Editor Tutorial Youtube link to the game (it's in Hotkeys tab)
Added all difficulties for:
- Herlights - She
- ANAIT - Pustota
- ANAIT - Ne po zebre
Also I made a Spotify OST with most of the tracks (some of them are not available there). I won't do a Youtube playlist until I add all songs that I want to the game.
Playlist: https://open.spotify.com/playlist/1neKONFTai37Hv81tJbDPM?si=edbbc1b9568948ba
Editor tutorial:
Changed files in this update