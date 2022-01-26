 Skip to content

Kovox Pitch update for 26 January 2022

Patch #1

Patch #1

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Hey everyone! A short note about the first patch.

Bugs fixed:

  • Early Perfect hold balls no longer give more score than precise Perfect
  • Visuals on the last story location are tweaked (it's much more brighter now)
  • The game will be loaded even if some of your custom tracks are corrupted
  • Global scores always show up (sometimes there was 0 instead of proper Global score)
  • Disabled Save and Edit buttons in Editor when track is played
  • Chosen language is now saved after you close the game

Features:

  • Cooldown window size after miss now depends on BPM
  • Editor Hotkeys were translated to Russian
  • Added Editor Tutorial Youtube link to the game (it's in Hotkeys tab)

Added all difficulties for:

  • Herlights - She
  • ANAIT - Pustota
  • ANAIT - Ne po zebre

Also I made a Spotify OST with most of the tracks (some of them are not available there). I won't do a Youtube playlist until I add all songs that I want to the game.

Playlist: https://open.spotify.com/playlist/1neKONFTai37Hv81tJbDPM?si=edbbc1b9568948ba

Editor tutorial:

