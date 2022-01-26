Version 0.4.10 Release: Hero Pack #3

Version 0.4.10 (Hero Pack #3) has officially left the beta branch, and is now in the stable branch! We'd like to thank everyone who downloaded the beta and provided feedback. You do not need to unsubscribe from the beta branch if you are currently using it, as both beta and stable branches have been updated.
If you missed the original beta release announcement, you can view the details of the major changes here:
https://store.steampowered.com/news/app/1393500/view/3120432123217347348
The following changelog outlines the details of changes from version 0.4.9b to this release, 0.4.10.
Changelog for version 0.4.10
- Optimized some particle effect animations to use fewer particles, improving performance for those animations
- Added a particle effect quality graphics option that will further reduce particle count on various animations, to better support low video memory devices such as certain integrated graphics chips
- Removed second Shroom enemy in early singularity mode encounter, since it could too easily overwhelm a two hero team
- Fixed Secret Service Return Fire skill using the wrong amount of MP to counter attack, and updated its description to show MP cost
- Fixed Jaguar's Pounce skill removing buffs from user instead of target at lv 2
- Fixed Marine's M16 skill not resetting uses on battle start
- Fixed Marine's "Light 'em Up" quest to work with reworked covering fire skill
- Fixed Sever Soul skill animation causing a crash when used by certain heroes
- Fixed Woodsman's Protect skill having its spent skill points reset continuously
- Updated Lawbringer's skill descriptions to clarify damage type dealt
- Various typo fixes
