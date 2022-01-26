Version 0.4.10 Release: Hero Pack #3

Version 0.4.10 (Hero Pack #3) has officially left the beta branch, and is now in the stable branch! We'd like to thank everyone who downloaded the beta and provided feedback. You do not need to unsubscribe from the beta branch if you are currently using it, as both beta and stable branches have been updated.

If you missed the original beta release announcement, you can view the details of the major changes here:

https://store.steampowered.com/news/app/1393500/view/3120432123217347348

The following changelog outlines the details of changes from version 0.4.9b to this release, 0.4.10.

Changelog for version 0.4.10