Patch Notes 0.27 - 2 New Endgame Bosses

You can join Discord server here.

Shades of Rayna Update 0.27 (01/26/2022)

2 New Endgame Bosses

Voksira and Thrixun are added to the game. Voksira spawns in Sharpleaf Forest, Thrixun spawns in Fisherman's Nest.

Item Orbs

There is a new type of loot called Item Orbs. You turn this orbs to items in Craft table. Lowest tier orb is Tier 10, highest tier is Exalted.

Conquer Layout Rewards

Conquer layouts now give different rewards instead of a constant keystone reward. Reward type and reward count differ based on the keystone which is used to create the layout.

Changes

-Conquer layout animation does not play anymore, if the first node is completed.

-Endgame bosses are now more aggresive.

-Sildorul's attacks are now faster.

-Wjolof's Icy Blast attack's radius is now bigger.

-Folkry's collision to chests is disabled.

-Grand items sometimes were listed twice in the gear section or their count was more than 1. It's fixed.

-Main weapons of Warrior and Mage could not be salvaged. It's fixed.

-Some set items and regular items were not in effect. It's fixed.

-Grand items not working for Warrior and Mage problem is fixed.