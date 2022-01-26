Experimental Update January 26th 2022

Hey everyone,
We have just updated the experimental branch of The Riftbreaker with the latest build, which is also the release candidate for tomorrow's public patch. Here is the (very work-in-progress) list of changes.
Please restart Steam if you are on the Experimental branch and don't see the update.
- BuildModeScreen: fixed pointed button state on shortcut usage - a bug in build menu that occurred after using a hotkey
- Floors: fix flags to not cast shadows - save performance
- Make creeper remove basic floors
- Remove HealthComponent from basic floors
- fixed award popup in a special story side mission
- added sound of opening a portal in the orbital scanner screen
- Buildings: prevent lua removal on building in process of selling
- JournalScreen: Added tooltips and localizations
- Buildings: Refresh floors MeshFlags on load
- added Exor::String BuildingService:GetBuildingType( Exor::Entity ent );
- Headquarters: do not show upgrade popup if the player can't afford to upgrade
- GlobalAwardUnlockedEvent: added bool IsHidden as the second parameter
- CraftingScreen: hide uranium_ore and bars for resources without storage limit
- Minimap: Fix zooming
- PlanetaryScanner: added sound effect to portal jump
- Prevent crash in InventorySystem
- JournalScreen: added tooltips to categories button
- BuildMode: Added g_building_upgrade_modifier_as_toggle with default false
- BuildMode: Bring back alt as hold not toggle (change in config)
- InitMainResourcesState: add support for
mods_disabled.txt
- Popups: make popups block all unhandled inputs
- Added a few helper methods to StringUtils
- use static inline declaration for String::Empty ( simpler code, potential static order initialization fiasco fix )
- ResearchScreen: fix remove from research button
Let us know if you find any issues.
EXOR Studios
