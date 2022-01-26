Experimental Update January 26th 2022

This build has not been seen in a public branch.

Hey everyone,

We have just updated the experimental branch of The Riftbreaker with the latest build, which is also the release candidate for tomorrow's public patch. Here is the (very work-in-progress) list of changes.

Please restart Steam if you are on the Experimental branch and don't see the update.

BuildModeScreen: fixed pointed button state on shortcut usage - a bug in build menu that occurred after using a hotkey

Floors: fix flags to not cast shadows - save performance

Make creeper remove basic floors

Remove HealthComponent from basic floors

fixed award popup in a special story side mission

added sound of opening a portal in the orbital scanner screen

Buildings: prevent lua removal on building in process of selling

JournalScreen: Added tooltips and localizations

Buildings: Refresh floors MeshFlags on load

added Exor::String BuildingService:GetBuildingType( Exor::Entity ent );

Headquarters: do not show upgrade popup if the player can't afford to upgrade

GlobalAwardUnlockedEvent: added bool IsHidden as the second parameter

CraftingScreen: hide uranium_ore and bars for resources without storage limit

Minimap: Fix zooming

PlanetaryScanner: added sound effect to portal jump

Prevent crash in InventorySystem

JournalScreen: added tooltips to categories button

BuildMode: Added g_building_upgrade_modifier_as_toggle with default false

BuildMode: Bring back alt as hold not toggle (change in config)

InitMainResourcesState: add support for mods_disabled.txt

Popups: make popups block all unhandled inputs

Added a few helper methods to StringUtils

use static inline declaration for String::Empty ( simpler code, potential static order initialization fiasco fix )

ResearchScreen: fix remove from research button

Let us know if you find any issues.

EXOR Studios