Patch 1.2.1 Notes - Bug Fixes, Gameplay and UI Improvements

Today, at 3pm CET, we will be releasing our patch 1.2.1.
The patch contains bug fixes, gameplay and UI improvements. Please find the detailed notes below.
As always, we’re thankful for your bug reports, feedback, and for playing Thunder Tier One!
Gameplay
AAS
- Spawn protection area disabled once the game goes into sudden death in AAS.
- In Black Knuckle AAS we have adjusted the position of Point C.
Coop/Singleplayer
- Fixed an issue in Golden Angel where Nichols would die on being placed into the boat.
UI
- Improved UI alignment in the player profile.
- Changed the server browser to not disable the filter while refreshing and make a new search if the filters are different when the search ended.
- Change server browser order so that private browsers are not displayed at the bottom any longer.
- No longer hide full servers by default.
Weapons
- Fixed an issue where the AP ammo for P90 was doing insufficient damage to armoured targets.
Technical
- Fixed a crash that could occur on Cold Stone with a 150% enemy count multiplier.
- Made changes designed to counter some of the most popular cheats.
Audio
- Reduced the frequency of the "too many hostiles on point" voice over line.
Progression
- Updated unlocks so that when you unlock one ghillie suit item you unlock all of them. Existing players will unlock their missing ghillie suit items on the next level.
