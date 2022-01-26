Update 1.08: High ready position

Dear operators,
New update 1.08 is online. High ready position for rifle and handgun and more...
Cheers,
Helios
CHANGELOG
- Add: 1 new high ready position of handgun
- Add: 1 new high ready position of rifle
- Improve: Auto crouch in radio tower while standing up
- Improve: Weapon position conditions
- Improve: Injuries post-process rendering
- Improve: Blood rendering on clothes and skin
- Fix: Trees collision of Klettgau forest
- Fix: Power supply has wrong max draw distance
- Fix: Player doesn't pick up in inventory of dead body if he is a task
- Fix: Undesirable pause game if press "Space bar" in insertion menu
- Fix: Some physics clothes
- Fix: Big rock location on Enila Island
Changed files in this update