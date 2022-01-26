 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Click anywhere outside the search field to close this popup.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results.

Black One Blood Brothers update for 26 January 2022

Update 1.08: High ready position

Share · View all patches · Build 8090576 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Dear operators,

New update 1.08 is online. High ready position for rifle and handgun and more...

Cheers,

Helios

CHANGELOG

  • Add: 1 new high ready position of handgun
  • Add: 1 new high ready position of rifle
  • Improve: Auto crouch in radio tower while standing up
  • Improve: Weapon position conditions
  • Improve: Injuries post-process rendering
  • Improve: Blood rendering on clothes and skin
  • Fix: Trees collision of Klettgau forest
  • Fix: Power supply has wrong max draw distance
  • Fix: Player doesn't pick up in inventory of dead body if he is a task
  • Fix: Undesirable pause game if press "Space bar" in insertion menu
  • Fix: Some physics clothes
  • Fix: Big rock location on Enila Island

Changed files in this update

Black One Blood Brothers Content Depot 1621561
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.