5.1.5 - Small Updates

To sum up the patch notes in just a few words - I'm looking to streamline some of the experience to be more enticing to new players. This decision is based on what I can see in the back of Steam for brackets of time played for everyone who has ever played the game.

Much longer detail -

Notes:

#1 - Until a debug event is added to the game to cycle skills that party characters already know, updated skills may not apply to the team but will apply to enemies.

#2 - Schematics as a concept are slowly being removed from the game in favor of the Crafting tab. Over the next few updates where enemy levels are removed, so too will their loot tables be changed and schematics will be removed. As we go, Recipe Books will take their place and these items will find their way to the Crafting tab requiring many of the same materials currently required to craft them. However, because of the way the game was originally made - recipes which require weapons or armor as schematics will no longer require them in the Crafting tab. (For anyone also developing a game in RMMV, this is because one of the Yanfly plugins requires a before-first-public-build determination about whether armor and weapons of a single type can be carried as a stack or as individual items. Since CoA uses individual items where two weapons of the same type may have different socket amounts, ItemSynthesis can not read Armor or Weapons as ingredients. Changing from one setting to the other now would require full game restarts by everyone with a save file as it would cause an immediate crash upon opening the menu.)

#3 - Multiple units of different levels as a concept is slowly being removed from the game which will be replaced by a unit having fixed stats throughout the game regardless of when or where it appears. Example: An'ura Warrior in the back end will always be level 1 and always have X/Y/Z stats - An'ura Warrior Lv. 2 & Lv. 3 have been permanently removed from the game. This concept will eventually apply to all enemies throughout the game. The same image may be used for different enemies, but they will have different names. No enemies will display their level.

5.1.5 [Build #119, Release Date: January 26, 2022]

Updates & Changes: {Skills}

The limited event location in the Veil has been discontinued. Its challenges have been scaled down and moved to the Encampment.

Removed zoom from Triple-Strike.

States with differing Stun effects have been condensed into a single 1 turn state simply called "Stun". (State #21). Skills which cause multiple turn stuns increase the counter of this state.

Custom states which add to or decrease the value of parameters have been removed. The default buff and debuff system built in the engine has taken its place.

Diminish and Boost now display the number of turns rather than the % effect or % chance to occur. Tooltips across the board have been updated.

Diminish and Boost effects are now guaranteed so long as the ability makes contact.

Rockbreaker changes: TP cost reduced from 40 to 10. Added 1 turn cooldown. Increased damage to (a.atk 4) from (a.atk 3).

Increased Cleave damage from (a.atk 2) to (a.atk 3).

Increased Frost Blast damage from (a.atk 3) to (a.atk 4).

Increased Arcane Shock, Flame Shock, and Frost Shock damage from (a.mat 3) to (a.mat 4).

Increased cooldowns of Flame Shock, Frost Shock, and Arcane Shock II to 2 turns.

Increased Reave damage from (a.atk 3) to (a.atk 4).

Increased Arcane Ray damage from (a.mat 3) to (a.mat 4).

Psychic skills now diminish Agility and Luck instead of Defense or Magic Defense.

Updates & Changes: {Enemies}

Conversion to a new system has begun - enemies will no longer exist at multiple levels with the same name and will no longer display their level.

Both versions of Den An'ura have been updated with the new system as a trial run.

Updates & Changes: {General}