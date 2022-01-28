22012801_1.0.11 PatchNote

System
- The system has been improved so that you can set the price when registering a custom design for characters, buildings, and landscapes, and receive the set amount when selling.
- In relation to the above, the custom designs registered in the existing market have been initialized.
- French and German have been added to the system languages.
- Some of the texts in English and Japanese have inaccurate meanings have been corrected.
Interface
- Character, building, landscape customization and custom market interface have been improved.
- The problem that the image proportions were displayed abnormally in the main menu, inventory, etc. has been fixed.
- The problem that the behavior was displayed abnormally when visiting a friend's island has been fixed.
- The interface design has been improved when checking a gift in return on a friend's island.
- The design has been improved when the store items are sold out.
- Received mail interface design has been improved.
Game Play
- The problem that the Skeleton Fruit item did not appear from the Tomb Flower on Tomb Island has been fixed.
- The problem that Fang Fang items did not appear from Anacondas on Swamp Island has been fixed.
- The reward experience for repeat quests was set abnormally high, and there was a problem that the game progress and account level did not match, so we lowered the reward experience for repeat quests.
- We have lowered the target quantity of item crafting quests during the weekly quests.
- Fixed the issue where Sylvia's third skill was used to inflict damage to herself.
- The problem that some buff skills were causing excessive effects has been fixed.
- Auto hunting and gathering AI has been improved.
- The basic appearance of houses Lv.14, 15 has been changed.
- Friend summon item icon image has been changed.
- Fixed the issue where there were areas where movement was impossible on Mine Island and Volcanic Island.
- The problem with the graphical representation of some islands has been improved.
Changed files in this update