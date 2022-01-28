 Skip to content

Blocktopia update for 28 January 2022

22012801_1.0.11 PatchNote

Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

System

  • The system has been improved so that you can set the price when registering a custom design for characters, buildings, and landscapes, and receive the set amount when selling.
  • In relation to the above, the custom designs registered in the existing market have been initialized.
  • French and German have been added to the system languages.
  • Some of the texts in English and Japanese have inaccurate meanings have been corrected.

Interface

  • Character, building, landscape customization and custom market interface have been improved.
  • The problem that the image proportions were displayed abnormally in the main menu, inventory, etc. has been fixed.
  • The problem that the behavior was displayed abnormally when visiting a friend's island has been fixed.
  • The interface design has been improved when checking a gift in return on a friend's island.
  • The design has been improved when the store items are sold out.
  • Received mail interface design has been improved.

Game Play

  • The problem that the Skeleton Fruit item did not appear from the Tomb Flower on Tomb Island has been fixed.
  • The problem that Fang Fang items did not appear from Anacondas on Swamp Island has been fixed.
  • The reward experience for repeat quests was set abnormally high, and there was a problem that the game progress and account level did not match, so we lowered the reward experience for repeat quests.
  • We have lowered the target quantity of item crafting quests during the weekly quests.
  • Fixed the issue where Sylvia's third skill was used to inflict damage to herself.
  • The problem that some buff skills were causing excessive effects has been fixed.
  • Auto hunting and gathering AI has been improved.
  • The basic appearance of houses Lv.14, 15 has been changed.
  • Friend summon item icon image has been changed.
  • Fixed the issue where there were areas where movement was impossible on Mine Island and Volcanic Island.
  • The problem with the graphical representation of some islands has been improved.

