- fixed RECONSTRUCT not working properly
- bosses are now have freeze immunity
- changed tooltip placements
- damaged buildings now show their hp when using RECONSTRUCT
- beacon range increase now also works for traps
- optimized the main menu a bit
- you can now also rotate buildings by pressing R
- fixed trebuchets not prioritizing enemies with bounties
- fixed trebuchets actual range not always increasing with beacons
- fixed bounties not being saved
- new cast DECONSTRUCT: remove a building and gain 2 glass dice, costs 1 coin and 1 hammer
Luckitown update for 26 January 2022
v1.0.4
Patchnotes via Steam Community
