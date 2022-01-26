 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Click anywhere outside the search field to close this popup.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results.

Luckitown update for 26 January 2022

v1.0.4

Share · View all patches · Build 8090497 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • fixed RECONSTRUCT not working properly
  • bosses are now have freeze immunity
  • changed tooltip placements
  • damaged buildings now show their hp when using RECONSTRUCT
  • beacon range increase now also works for traps
  • optimized the main menu a bit
  • you can now also rotate buildings by pressing R
  • fixed trebuchets not prioritizing enemies with bounties
  • fixed trebuchets actual range not always increasing with beacons
  • fixed bounties not being saved
  • new cast DECONSTRUCT: remove a building and gain 2 glass dice, costs 1 coin and 1 hammer

Changed files in this update

Luckitown Content Depot 1872791
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.