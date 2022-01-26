Patch Note 2 - Vestige V 1.0.2

Thanks to your feedback, we were able to identify a few minor problems that needed to be fixed.

The small stuff

A cinematic in the lava zone has been reworked.

The first "Lorestone" the player encounters has been moved.

Added more checkpoints in the crystal zone if you ever fall.

You can now "WallStuck" on the moving platforms in the Lava Zone.

Added more "Wallmark" to better indicate how to complete certain platforming challenges.

The big stuff

The timer at the end of the game now shows the correct in-game completion time.

We discovered that the in-game time was not saving correctly for the timer at the end of the game. We fixed the issue but it is important to mention that the fix will only be applied to a newly created game. We apologize for the inconvenience.

The range for Minerals to be collected has been doubled.

We felt like collecting minerals quickly became an annoyance for players due to their small collect range. By increasing the range, we hope it will feel more satisfying and enjoyable.