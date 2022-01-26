English
#########Content##############
[Book Store]You can now try to convince the guy in the backroom to let you pass instead of answering all his questions.
[Book Store]You can now direct attack the guy in the backroom and force him to let you pass.
[Book Store]Added a football in one of the cabinets in the back room.
Added a washroom battle background that will be used when a battle happens in some washroom areas.
Added a hospital battle background.
简体中文
#########Content##############
【书店】你现在可以尝试使用说服技能使在后面的房间中的某人让你通过而无需回答他的问题。
【书店】你现在可以直接攻击在后面的房间中的某人迫使他让路。
【书店】在后面的房间中的一个柜子里加入了一只足球。
增加了一张洗手间的战斗背景图，会在某些洗手间中发生战斗时被使用。
增加了一张医院的战斗背景图。
[Neolithic]To the End update for 26 January 2022
Update, Version 20220126
English
Changed files in this update