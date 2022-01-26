Update № 45 (0.4.5)

Knock-knock, everybody! We’ve prepared a new patch where we change Bjorn's starting cards and fix the problems you wrote us about.
The patch is available for live and test branch!
Changes
- New hero classes are now unlocked when the previous class reaches level 3.
- Changed the starting cards for each of Bjorn’s classes.
- Added class cards for each of Bjorn’s classes.
- The negativity of the "No Chance" effect has been changed; now the effect is blocked by Ward.
- Changed the "Conserving Energy" effect for cards with different upgrade levels. Now the effect is displayed through 1 buff.
- Added a "Sell" button for items on the merchant's screen.
Bug Fixes
- “Conserving Energy” card now has an animation when played.
- Fixed "Drawing Cards". No more incomprehensible buffs.
- Fixed an issue that caused battles from other biomes to appear in the first one. No more uninvited guests.
- "Handmade Magic" now doesn’t ignore the Nimble effect.
- Now, when opening inventory during reward selection, the character's weapon will be displayed correctly.
- Fixed the animation for Searer’s attack.
- Fixed animation for disappearance of intention.
- Fixed allies’ animations.
- Travel notes will no longer switch automatically.
- "Blocking Lunge" now correctly displays damage.
- Fixed a bug in the displaying of damage from cards dealing multiple blows.
- Missing cards have been added to the glossary.
- Armor of Thundering Mountain now works correctly with Evasion.
- Fixed looping of music in the battle with Millenis.
- Ghost now doesn’t use Mark of Death on an ally.
- Fixed the event with catching worms.
- Fixed typos in localization of the new cards.
Thank you to everyone who helps us catch bugs!
