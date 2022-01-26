 Skip to content

Knock on the Coffin Lid update for 26 January 2022

Update № 45 (0.4.5)

Update № 45 (0.4.5)

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Knock-knock, everybody! We’ve prepared a new patch where we change Bjorn's starting cards and fix the problems you wrote us about.

The patch is available for live and test branch!

Changes
  • New hero classes are now unlocked when the previous class reaches level 3.
  • Changed the starting cards for each of Bjorn’s classes.
  • Added class cards for each of Bjorn’s classes.
  • The negativity of the "No Chance" effect has been changed; now the effect is blocked by Ward.
  • Changed the "Conserving Energy" effect for cards with different upgrade levels. Now the effect is displayed through 1 buff.
  • Added a "Sell" button for items on the merchant's screen.
Bug Fixes
  • “Conserving Energy” card now has an animation when played.
  • Fixed "Drawing Cards". No more incomprehensible buffs.
  • Fixed an issue that caused battles from other biomes to appear in the first one. No more uninvited guests.
  • "Handmade Magic" now doesn’t ignore the Nimble effect.
  • Now, when opening inventory during reward selection, the character's weapon will be displayed correctly.
  • Fixed the animation for Searer’s attack.
  • Fixed animation for disappearance of intention.
  • Fixed allies’ animations.
  • Travel notes will no longer switch automatically.
  • "Blocking Lunge" now correctly displays damage.
  • Fixed a bug in the displaying of damage from cards dealing multiple blows.
  • Missing cards have been added to the glossary.
  • Armor of Thundering Mountain now works correctly with Evasion.
  • Fixed looping of music in the battle with Millenis.
  • Ghost now doesn’t use Mark of Death on an ally.
  • Fixed the event with catching worms.
  • Fixed typos in localization of the new cards.

Thank you to everyone who helps us catch bugs!

