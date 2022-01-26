Update № 45 (0.4.5)

Share · View all patches · Build 8090281 · Last edited 26 January 2022 – 16:09:18 UTC by Wendy

Knock-knock, everybody! We’ve prepared a new patch where we change Bjorn's starting cards and fix the problems you wrote us about.

The patch is available for live and test branch!

Changes

New hero classes are now unlocked when the previous class reaches level 3.

Changed the starting cards for each of Bjorn’s classes.

Added class cards for each of Bjorn’s classes.

The negativity of the "No Chance" effect has been changed; now the effect is blocked by Ward.

Changed the "Conserving Energy" effect for cards with different upgrade levels. Now the effect is displayed through 1 buff.

Added a "Sell" button for items on the merchant's screen.

Bug Fixes

“Conserving Energy” card now has an animation when played.

Fixed "Drawing Cards". No more incomprehensible buffs.

Fixed an issue that caused battles from other biomes to appear in the first one. No more uninvited guests.

"Handmade Magic" now doesn’t ignore the Nimble effect.

Now, when opening inventory during reward selection, the character's weapon will be displayed correctly.

Fixed the animation for Searer’s attack.

Fixed animation for disappearance of intention.

Fixed allies’ animations.

Travel notes will no longer switch automatically.

"Blocking Lunge" now correctly displays damage.

Fixed a bug in the displaying of damage from cards dealing multiple blows.

Missing cards have been added to the glossary.

Armor of Thundering Mountain now works correctly with Evasion.

Fixed looping of music in the battle with Millenis.

Ghost now doesn’t use Mark of Death on an ally.

Fixed the event with catching worms.

Fixed typos in localization of the new cards.

