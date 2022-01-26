Update 0.9.0

Hello everyone,
Today we released version 0.9.0, it is a smaller update and includes mainly performance and map improvements and an update to the result screen at the end of each round.
Features:
-
FPS - Blood splatter on screen if enemy was close
-
RTS - Added attack-move option
-
General - Added AwardList to game result screen
-
General - Separate score by type
-
General - New End screen
-
General - Improve fortress Map
-
General - Performance, added second LOD level for AI.
-
General - Performance: AI-LOD for FPSAI
-
RTS - Fixed: set enemy at end of waypoint route was sometimes ignored
-
FPS - Fixed: Removed T-pose animation after throwing molotov
Balancing:
- FPS - Reduce recover time after beeing revived from 5 to 3 secs
- RTS - Nerf Earthquake (increase cooldown, reduce damage) - Earthquake will no longer damage workbench.
Bug fixing:
- RTS - Fixed: set enemy at end of waypoint route was sometimes ignored
- FPS - Fixed: Removed T-pose animation after throwing molotov
If you want to contribute to Dark Prospect or want to find other players,
join our Discord server.
Thank you to everyone who has supported us on this adventure so far.
Cashcowgames
Changed files in this update