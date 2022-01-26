 Skip to content

Dark Prospect update for 26 January 2022

Update 0.9.0

Hello everyone,

Today we released version 0.9.0, it is a smaller update and includes mainly performance and map improvements and an update to the result screen at the end of each round.

Features:

  • FPS - Blood splatter on screen if enemy was close

  • RTS - Added attack-move option

  • General - Added AwardList to game result screen

  • General - Separate score by type

  • General - New End screen

  • General - Improve fortress Map

  • General - Performance, added second LOD level for AI.

  • General - Performance: AI-LOD for FPSAI

Balancing:

  • FPS - Reduce recover time after beeing revived from 5 to 3 secs
  • RTS - Nerf Earthquake (increase cooldown, reduce damage) - Earthquake will no longer damage workbench.

Bug fixing:

  • RTS - Fixed: set enemy at end of waypoint route was sometimes ignored
  • FPS - Fixed: Removed T-pose animation after throwing molotov

If you want to contribute to Dark Prospect or want to find other players,

join our Discord server.

Thank you to everyone who has supported us on this adventure so far.

Cashcowgames

