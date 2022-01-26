The Galactic War is Just Getting Started!

Battle Pass Season 5 continues in Brawlhalla! War rages across the galaxy as Event Horizon Artemis faces the original catastrophic supernova, Orion Prime. Join the fight by playing General, Daily, and Weekly missions to unlock the spoils of war, like exclusive Avatars, Colors, Weapon Skins & much more.
All players are automatically granted access to the Battle Pass track and Weekly Missions with an option to purchase the Gold track for numerous extra rewards. More details about the Battle Pass can be found below or at brawlhalla.com/battlepass.
Orion Prime and Event Horizon Artemis are locked in their destined duel! The Galactic War Battle Pass season features 85 tiers of new exclusive rewards unlockable by playing Brawlhalla and completing missions. A new set of Weekly Missions to earn Gems have been unlocked. These are available to all players, earn Gems to unlock even more items! The Season will run for 11 more weeks.
The Galactic War Battle Pass also features:
- A free track extending through all 12 weeks of the Battle Pass.
- A purchasable Gold Track with additional exclusive rewards like a new Progression Podium.
- All players having access to all the Weekly Missions!
- Two new Maps for Free-for-All and 2v2 queues.
- A new Brawl of the Week called Ghosts Bubble Tag that features the new Map, Void Minor!
- A new exclusive Battle Pass Title Reward!
- A new UI takeover featuring an animated splash art of Orion Prime and Event Horizon Artemis!
- New main menu, character select, and post-game theme music.
- For any completionist out there, a special Avatar awaits you if you complete all 85 tiers.
Players can unlock over 100 new rewards during the Galactic War Battle Pass season, so grab your favorite Legend and start brawling. Players can also use Mammoth Coins to increase progress along the track while the season is active. For more information, check out the patch notes and FAQ page.
Phase in and out of visibility as you strike your opponents to capture them in bubbles in this intergalactic war! You and your opponents go invisible when not using powers. Bubbled players can't attack and have limited movement, but you can free them by tagging them. Capture the entire enemy team to score a point. The first team to 5 points wins!
- Bubble Tag Game Mode
- Ghost Brawl rules - players go invisible when not using powers.
- Capture your opponents in bubbles by striking them!
- Bubbles are visible. Free your teammates by attacking or running into them.
- Bubbled players can even dash to their teammates or away from opponents!
- First team to 5 points wins!
It’s the start of Esports Year Seven! We’re kicking the year off right with the Winter Championship 2022. Starting this Friday, each Brawlhalla Esports region from around the world will be competing in their respective 2v2 matches. Find out which duo reigns supreme!
Tune in to watch the action live on twitch.tv/brawlhalla!
- Friday, January 28 – South America, Australia & Southeast Asia Doubles
- Saturday, January 29 – Europe Doubles
- Sunday, January 30 – North America Doubles
For times in your local time zone, see brawlhalla.com/schedule.
Earn exclusive Viewership Rewards by tuning in to our Twitch streams. The longer you watch, the more you earn! Rewards for this weekend include:
- Esports Colors v2
- Winter Shard 2022 Avatar
- Dark Conjurers Blasters
To learn more about Brawlhalla Esports Year Seven, visit brawlhalla.com/esports.
Get everything you need to scale the highest peaks with the Alpine Bundle! The pack includes:
- Kaya Legend Unlock
- Alpine Kaya Skin
- Arctic Edge Spear Weapon Skin
- The North Wind Bow Weapon Skin
- The Running Man Emote
This limited-time promotion is available to all Amazon Prime members. Claim your loot at https://gaming.amazon.com/loot/brawlhalla.
The free-to-play Legend rotation for this week includes: Rayman, Teros, Cassidy, Jaeyun, Vector, Sidra, Dusk, Artemis, and Queen Nai.
- Rayman – The Champion of the Glade of Dreams, wielding his Gauntlets and Axe, has found his way into Valhalla on a mission to save his home.
- Teros – This Minotaur is indifferent to the rules or intent of the Tournament, and instead, takes savage joy in all the battles while crushing his opponents with Axe and Hammer.
- Cassidy – The Marshal of the Old West is ready to instill justice into Valhalla with both Hammer and Blasters!
- Jaeyun – The legendary mercenary who has traveled across the Old Kingdom on the back of his dragon turtle companion Imugi, Jaeyun has discovered new riches and sights in Valhalla! He brings the Greatsword and Sword to battle in the Grand Tournament.
- Vector – Transforming into a jet with his Rocket Lance and wielding his Bow to fight, Vector travels through time and space to battle crime!
- Sidra – The Corsair Queen, known for her legendary and fearless raids, is prepared to fight with her Sword and Cannon!
- Dusk – Wielding his Spear and a powerful Orb, carved from stone and magic, Dusk seeks to spread chaos throughout Valhalla.
- Artemis – Transversing the universe in search of her rival Orion, Artemis has ripped open a wormhole into Valhalla, armed with a Rocket Lance and Scythe; she is ready to fight!
- Queen Nai – With each victory nourishing the gods of her people, Queen Nai has come wielding Katars, Spear, and her powerful sorcery.
