Update log January 26, 2022

Update log:
The play instructions are emphasized on the label of the first map.
Changed BGM of milk tea scene. (repeated with Ghost Castle before)
Improve the binocular visual effect again.
The second week's eye returns to the default dark mode.
At the end of the level, the button will appear automatically, and the time will be recalled from 5 seconds to 3 seconds.
At the end of the level, four buttons on the right appear at the same time.
I wish you a happy game!
January 26, 2022
找到全部奇怪的隐藏点。Find all the strange hidden spots.
すべての奇妙な隠し点を見つけます。모든 이상한 숨겨진 점을 찾아라.
Найдите все странные скрытые точки. Trouvez toutes les étranges caches.
Encuentra todos los extraños puntos ocultos.Znajdź wszystkie dziwne ukryte miejsca.
