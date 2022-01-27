Next update notice ver.1.2.4

Thank you very much for enjoying "LOST EPIC".
This is Team EARTH WARS.
We have just made the following update.
- Added remnants of the gods of "Efuf Pahluno" and "Nozoth".
- Added stone monument to "House of Salvation" and "The Frontier" to change difficulty
- Fixed a bug in the gauntlet when simultaneously activating Divine Skill
- Fixed display of Divine Skill icons.
- Added support for pressing and holding the R button when Divine Skill is set to the R button.
- Changed Tidings Burst button to RT (Evade), added invincibility for 1 second after activation.
Minor adjustments and bug fixes.
Please continue to enjoy "Lost Epic".
