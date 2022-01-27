 Skip to content

LOST EPIC update for 27 January 2022

Next update notice ver.1.2.4

Thank you very much for enjoying "LOST EPIC".

This is Team EARTH WARS.

We have just made the following update.

  • Added remnants of the gods of "Efuf Pahluno" and "Nozoth".
  • Added stone monument to "House of Salvation" and "The Frontier" to change difficulty
  • Fixed a bug in the gauntlet when simultaneously activating Divine Skill
  • Fixed display of Divine Skill icons.
  • Added support for pressing and holding the R button when Divine Skill is set to the R button.
  • Changed Tidings Burst button to RT (Evade), added invincibility for 1 second after activation.

  • Minor adjustments and bug fixes.

Please continue to enjoy "Lost Epic".

