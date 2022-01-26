Wild Boar update - Fixes And Changes #2

Hello Hunters!

We've been busy making the next major update so this patch includes few but important changes. We have implemented something that has been highly requested, smooth turn! You can find it with speed adjustments from the control settings. Patch also includes couple of fixes and improvements.

Additions

Smooth turn with speed adjustments.

Changes

Ejecting ammo from the .44 revolver will empty the full cylinder and unused ammo is added back to the ammobox. *

Animal Changes

Improved Wild Boars attack behavior

Fixes

Fixed an issue where grabbing ammo from the ammo box required double trigger press

Fixed an issue where old gloves were used in certain situations

With this change you can prevent losing ammo by emptying the revolver before quitting the game.

Thank you for playing! Let us know if you run into any issues or want to give feedback. Our Discord has an amazing community and it’s the best place to reach us directly: https://discord.gg/gGmSAA8Prd

Happy hunting!

