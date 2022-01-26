Patch V0.1.0 - Upgrades Patch

This patch adds a progression system to the game and 10 more ships.

Gain XP by winning battles and spend them on upgrades which can help you during battles. Upgrades such as: thicker armor, faster pump speed or decreased reload times make can alter the course of a battle in a meaningful way.

--------- EDITOR:

[Added] Subcategories for planes

[Improved] Parts info panel was on top of cursor info panel

[Improved] Changed armor plates by giving them a thickness instead of layering them ontop of each other

[Improved] Increased Health of structual- and superstructure steel

--------- SHIPPART:

[Added] Added fuel bunkes which increase capacity and production of steam from boilers

[Added] Surface torpedo launchers

[Added] Boiler decoy for players who want to battle ships without an acutal boiler.

--------- BUGFIX:

[Fixed] ships fell apart when turning

[Fixed] Penetration chance of shells.

[Fixed] Crashed fighter still shot at other planes

[Fixed] Anti Air fireing when submerged

[Fixed] Fighter shells making too much damage on ships

[Fixed] shells hitting own superstructure and ship parts

[Fixed] AI Ships always shot at a 45 degree angle which resulted in mortar-like trajectories.

[Fixed] Torpedoes fired at the same time fired from the same ship hit each other

[Fixed] Game crashed when leaving the editor or a battle

[Fixed] Fighter shells reaching below water level

--------- BATTLE:

[Added] Reduced the overall speed of battles and made it more strategic.

Increased damage of shells and increased reloading times of guns.

[Added] Tutorial for battle scene

[Added] Active upgrades have an effect on ships, projectiles or aircraft

[Improved] Sliding with mouse in mininmap

[Improved] Increased depth of sea

[Improved] Updated the results menu after a battle is won/lost

[Change] Moving a ship uses steam

--------- MAINMENU:

[Added] make the player decide between two coalitions: Axis or Allies

[Added] Coalition selection screen when first generating playerStats or when the player chooses to switch teams.

[Added] Players get a 'sign in reward' in form of XP every 24 hours

[Added] Upgrade selection to battles

[Change] Upgrade selection panel

--------- GAMEPLAY:

[Added] Upgrade sets which can be used in battle

[Added] Sandbox battles where players can use any ship without limitation in a battle

[Improved] Increased maximum firepower of all classes by +300.

[Change] ships of the opposite coalition are locked until they have been defeated

[Change] Players can now change the range of torpedoes by adjusting the aim.

--------- SHIPS:

[Added] The british battlecruiser: HMS Couragous

[Added] The US Battleship: North Carolina

[Added] The german Project 50 Submarine cruiser

[Added] The british Odin class submarine

[Added] The british Battleship: HMS Prince of Wales

[Added] The US aircraft carrier: USS Lexington

[Added] The US cruiser: USS Cleveland

[Added] The German Battleship: KMS Admiral Scheer

[Added] The British Battleship: HMS Malaya

[Added] The british cruiser: HMS Belfast

--------- PHYSICS:

[Improved] Increased bouyancy of small ships and decreased bouyancy of large ships