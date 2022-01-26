Patch V0.1.0 - Upgrades Patch

This patch adds a progression system to the game and 10 more ships.
Gain XP by winning battles and spend them on upgrades which can help you during battles. Upgrades such as: thicker armor, faster pump speed or decreased reload times make can alter the course of a battle in a meaningful way.
--------- EDITOR:
[Added] Subcategories for planes
[Improved] Parts info panel was on top of cursor info panel
[Improved] Changed armor plates by giving them a thickness instead of layering them ontop of each other
[Improved] Increased Health of structual- and superstructure steel
--------- SHIPPART:
[Added] Added fuel bunkes which increase capacity and production of steam from boilers
[Added] Surface torpedo launchers
[Added] Boiler decoy for players who want to battle ships without an acutal boiler.
--------- BUGFIX:
[Fixed] ships fell apart when turning
[Fixed] Penetration chance of shells.
[Fixed] Crashed fighter still shot at other planes
[Fixed] Anti Air fireing when submerged
[Fixed] Fighter shells making too much damage on ships
[Fixed] shells hitting own superstructure and ship parts
[Fixed] AI Ships always shot at a 45 degree angle which resulted in mortar-like trajectories.
[Fixed] Torpedoes fired at the same time fired from the same ship hit each other
[Fixed] Game crashed when leaving the editor or a battle
[Fixed] Fighter shells reaching below water level
--------- BATTLE:
[Added] Reduced the overall speed of battles and made it more strategic.
Increased damage of shells and increased reloading times of guns.
[Added] Tutorial for battle scene
[Added] Active upgrades have an effect on ships, projectiles or aircraft
[Improved] Sliding with mouse in mininmap
[Improved] Increased depth of sea
[Improved] Updated the results menu after a battle is won/lost
[Change] Moving a ship uses steam
--------- MAINMENU:
[Added] make the player decide between two coalitions: Axis or Allies
[Added] Coalition selection screen when first generating playerStats or when the player chooses to switch teams.
[Added] Players get a 'sign in reward' in form of XP every 24 hours
[Added] Upgrade selection to battles
[Change] Upgrade selection panel
--------- GAMEPLAY:
[Added] Upgrade sets which can be used in battle
[Added] Sandbox battles where players can use any ship without limitation in a battle
[Improved] Increased maximum firepower of all classes by +300.
[Change] ships of the opposite coalition are locked until they have been defeated
[Change] Players can now change the range of torpedoes by adjusting the aim.
--------- SHIPS:
[Added] The british battlecruiser: HMS Couragous
[Added] The US Battleship: North Carolina
[Added] The german Project 50 Submarine cruiser
[Added] The british Odin class submarine
[Added] The british Battleship: HMS Prince of Wales
[Added] The US aircraft carrier: USS Lexington
[Added] The US cruiser: USS Cleveland
[Added] The German Battleship: KMS Admiral Scheer
[Added] The British Battleship: HMS Malaya
[Added] The british cruiser: HMS Belfast
--------- PHYSICS:
[Improved] Increased bouyancy of small ships and decreased bouyancy of large ships
